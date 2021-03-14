MDH Reports Five COVID-19 Deaths Sunday, One in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 997 positive cases Sunday.

Statewide, the cumulative totals now stand at 6,746 and 497,392 respectively.

Stearns County reported one death of a resident in their early 80s as well as 34 new cases. Sherburne County reported 27 cases, and Benton County reported 12.

Health officials say over 7.75 million tests have been completed in the state so far.

