ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,227 new cases on Sunday.

The cumulative totals for the state are now 6,830 and 515,058 respectively.

Stearns County reported 56 new cases, Sherburne County reported 30 cases, and Benton County reported 16 cases.

Health officials say more than 976,000 Minnesotans have been fully vaccinated.

