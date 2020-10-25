MDH Reports 21 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,684 New Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 21 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,684 new cases on Sunday.

Statewide the cumulative totals are now 2,349 and 133,802 respectively.

Locally, Sherburne County reported one more fatality of a resident in their 80s along with 21 new cases. Benton County also reported another death of a resident in their 70s and 17 new cases.

Stearns County reported 81 new cases and no deaths.

Health officials say over 9,500 cases have required hospitalization with over 2,500 needing intensive care.

So far more than 6,680,000 tests have been processed in Minnesota.