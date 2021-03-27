MDH Reports 1,744 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The daily case count continues to increase in the state with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting 1,744 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Saturday.

Statewide, the cumulative totals are 6,825 fatalities and 513,833 cases.

No deaths were reported in the tri-county area. Stearns County reported 69 new cases, Sherburne County reported 49, and Benton County reported 13.

Health officials say over 8.1 million tests have been completed in Minnesota.

