MDH Reports 12 COVID-19 Deaths, 3 in Tri-County Area

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 12 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,454 cases Saturday.

The cumulative totals for the state are now at 6,944 and 540,277 respectively.

Stearns County reported two deaths - a resident in their early 30s and one in their late 60s - along with 95 new cases. Sherburne County reported one death - a resident in their late 60s - and 100 new cases. Benton County reported 27 additional positive cases.

Health officials say over 8.5 million tests have been run in Minnesota.

