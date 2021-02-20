MDH Reports 11 COVID-19 Deaths, 884 Cases Saturday
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11 deaths due to COVID-19 and 884 positive cases Saturday.
Statewide, the cumulative totals now stand at 6,423 and 478,157 respectively.
Locally, Stearns County reported 21 cases, Sherburne County reported eight cases, and Benton County reported two cases.
Health officials say over 7.1 million tests have been completed in the state.
