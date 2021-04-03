MDH Reports 11 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,075 Cases Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,075 new positive cases in the state Saturday.

The cumulative totals are now 6,875 and 526,267 respectively.

Benton County reported one death of a resident in their late 70s as well as 26 new cases. Sherburne County reported 102 cases, and Stearns County reported 74.

Health officials say over 8.3 million tests have been completed in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app