MDH Reports 11 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,075 Cases Saturday
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,075 new positive cases in the state Saturday.
The cumulative totals are now 6,875 and 526,267 respectively.
Benton County reported one death of a resident in their late 70s as well as 26 new cases. Sherburne County reported 102 cases, and Stearns County reported 74.
Health officials say over 8.3 million tests have been completed in Minnesota.
Get our free mobile app
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.