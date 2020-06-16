MDE Preparing 3 Different Teaching Models for Fall

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Education wants school districts to start preparing now for three possible scenarios when school starts this fall.

This week the MDE and the Minnesota Department of Health will be releasing to school districts and charter schools guidelines to help shape their plans.

The guidelines will be for all three scenarios including: return all students to school buildings, return students to school buildings implementing a hybrid model, and no students return to school buildings and implement a distance learning model.

With the fluid situation with COVID-19 they are urging schools to prepare for each plan.

They say they plan to announce a decision for which model they'll use for the 2020-2021 school year by the week of July 27th.