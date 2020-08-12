Department of Education Focused on Student Safety This Fall

ST. CLOUD -- As area school district develop their plans on what learning will look like this fall, the Minnesota Department of Education is dedicated to helping them provide the safest learning environment during these strange times. MDE Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker joined WJON's Rush Hour to discuss what feedback they are hearing from teachers, what models school districts should consider, if/when to switch learning models and how to keep students safe in the classroom. The new school year begins September 8th. Listen to the full interview below.

