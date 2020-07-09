MDE Survey Shows 64% of Parents Want Students to Return This Fall

ST. PAUL -- A recent survey by the Minnesota Department of Education shows parents would be comfortable sending their kids back to school this fall.

Over the past several weeks, MDE conducted an informal survey to families across the state on their experience with distance learning and their thoughts on the upcoming school year.

According to the results the most common answers to what went well with distance learning included access to the internet and good communication from teachers. The biggest challenges included students not feeling empowered to work on their own and hard to understand lessons at times.

As for families thoughts to returning to school this fall, the survey showed 64% of families would feel comfortable sending their kids back to school, while 12% said they would not feel comfortable, citing concerns about public health.

The Minnesota Department of Education is expected to make their recommendation on one of three options for learning for the 2020-2021 school year no later than the week of July 27th.