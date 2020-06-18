MDE: School’s Asked to Plan for Three Scenarios to Return

ST. PAUL -- There are still many unknowns on what school will look like for K-12 students this fall.

The Minnesota Department of Education is asking school district's to plan for three scenarios.

MDE Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller says those scenarios include in-person learning, hybrid learning with social distancing and distance learning.

It is possible next year, just like this year, school's may need to shift their education delivery models mid-year, based on what is best for public health, the health and safety of our students, their families and school staff.

Mueller says they understand parents, students and school officials are anxious to know what will happen next year.

She says they will continue to work with the department of health in hopes to make a recommendation to school's by the week of July 27th.

Mueller says the safety of all students is at the forefront of their decisions.