Mayor: Minneapolis Police Union Backs ‘Warrior’ Training Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minneapolis police union has reversed course and agreed

to the mayor's new policy banning "warrior-style'' training for officers.

Mayor Jacob Frey announced Friday that the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis will be "fully complying'' with the policy.

The union had first responded to Frey's ban by partnering with a national police organization to offer the training, which addresses issues such as officer survival, fitness, and de-escalation. Frey said the union came around after its leaders met with Chief Medaria Arradondo this week.

Frey says "fear-based'' training violates community policing values.

The debate over training comes in the middle of the ongoing murder trial of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in

2017.