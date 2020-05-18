Mary Jane Blenker, 97, Albany

July 30, 1922 – May 16, 2020

Private services were held on Tuesday, May 19 for Mary Jane Blenker, age 97 of Albany. She died on Saturday, May 16 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial was in the Seven Dolors parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Mary Jane was born July 30, 1922 in St. Cloud to Norbert and Theresa (Lyton) Heimann. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School and St. Cloud State University. She taught in Perham, Minneota and Albany, Minnesota. She married Fred “Fritz” Blenker on August 3, 1948 in St Cloud. The couple lived in Albany. Mary Jane was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church; the American Legion Auxiliary; Christian Mother’s, Mother of Mercy Nursing Home Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary; Seven Dolors Senior Choir; Albany TOPS Club; Albany Hospital Auxiliary, Seven Dolors Funeral Choir.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Steve (Deb) Blenker; Albany; Tim Blenker, Albany; Ruth (Jeff) Martin, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Bob Blenker, Kalispell, Montana, five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred “Fritz” Blenker in 1985, and her brother, John Heimann.