Martin Marietta Arsonist Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to starting fires at the Martin Marietta granite quarry in Waite Park has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay more than $665,000 in restitution.

Court records show 47-year-old Raymond Curtis started fires which caused more than $2.6-million in damage. He pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree arson and seven counts of 2nd-degree arson. He had been charged with 18 felony counts, but the remaining nine charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

A Waite Park police officer spotted smoke coming from inside the gates at the quarry in the early morning hours of April 12, 2015.

The officer discovered several fires inside dump trucks, loaders, buildings, and other vehicles. A large fuel tank was discharging diesel fuel onto the ground and into an open pond, conveyor belts were cut, storage trailers burned and oil plugs removed from rock crushers causing oil spills.

Interviews with several employees determined Curtis was a likely suspect because he was a longtime employee who had been fired in recent months. Employees said Curtis had extensive knowledge of the plant, always seemed upset with the company, and made threatening comments about the company.

Curtis pleaded guilty in April.