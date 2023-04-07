Mark Jon Weinand, 67, Royalton

June 18, 1955 - April 4, 2023

attachment-Mark Weinand loading...

Mark Jon Weinand, 67-year-old resident of Royalton, MN died Tuesday, April 4 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A time of gathering for family and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Mark Jon Weinand was born on June 18, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Victor and Constance (Wisniewski) Weinand. He attended school in Sauk Rapids, MN and graduated in 1974. Mark was on the wrestling team and worked many jobs while in high school. In 1980-81 he worked as a mechanic in South Pole Antarctica for Amundsen-Scott Station. Mark worked for Polar Tank and Trailer in Opole and then he spent the next 30 years at the paper mill in Sartell until his retirement in 2012. He was passionate about decorating graves of family and friends for Memorial Day. Mark always said he could fix anything except for “A broken Heart and the Break of Dawn”. He loved many things, giving rides on the Ranger, collecting things, World War II history, planting trees, trapping gophers, reading and going out to eat especially for Chinese food. Mark was a member of the Royalton Gun Club. He loved his time spent over the years on Kitchi Lake with friends and family.

Mark will be loved and forever missed by his sons, Jake (Rachel) Weinand of Royalton, Benedict Weinand of Little Falls; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Riley and Rayna Weinand; Love of his life, Robin Armstrong of Royalton; siblings, Tom (Kim Petersen) Weinand of Royalton, Cheryl (Robert) Guck of Sartell and Kathy (Donald) Kloss of Royalton, Mike Weinand of Royalton; brother-in-law, Steve Smude of Royalton, Robin’s children, Amanda (Corey) Huffman of Laguna Vista, TX, Alicia (Josh) Kuehn of Sauk Rapids, Robin’s grandchildren, Payson, Kayley and Hayden, many nieces and nephews and his three dogs, Buddy, Toby and Gipper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Constance Weinand and a sister, Brenda Smude.