Marilyn A. Conrad, 89, St. Cloud

January 18, 1932 – November 19, 2021

Marilyn Annette Conrad, age 89, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at her home in St. Cloud.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. A private burial will be held at a later time at Rose Hill Cemetery, Holmes City, MN.

Marilyn was born January 18, 1932 in Holmes City to Walter and Helen (Hjelm) Anderson. She married Donald H Conrad on January 7, 1956 in Ashby, MN. Marilyn graduated from the St. Cloud School of Nursing and worked at St. Cloud Hospital. Once she had children (4 boys) she stayed home to raise them. Later after being a stay-at-home mom, she became re-certified as a RN and was the Charge Nurse at Saint Scholastica Convent in St. Cloud until her retirement. She was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Marilyn will be remembered as a kind, caring, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a talented cook, baker and kept her Swedish family traditions alive. Her interests included, reading, finding recipes, gardening, growing flowers, and bowling.

Survivors include her sons, Steve (Gail) Conrad of St. Cloud, MN, Mark (Kim) Conrad of St. Cloud, MN, Dave (Margaret) Conrad of St. Cloud, MN, Andre (Jill) Conrad of Crystal, MN; brother Russell Anderson of Morris, MN; stepsister Janice Burstyn of East Aurora, NY; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Bert E. Christianson, husband Donald on January 7, 2009, sister, Dorothy Waa, brother Dennis Anderson, infant brother Bryan Anderson and stepbrother Roger Christianson.