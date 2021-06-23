Marginal Risk of Severe Weather Wednesday Night

National Weather Service

CHANHASSEN -- The National Weather Service says there is a Marginal Risk of severe weather late Wednesday night through the overnight hours mainly north of Interstate 94.

A few thunderstorms may contain large hail and/or damaging wind gusts.

If you are involved in outdoor activities, have a plan to stay weather aware. Also, have a plan to receive severe weather alerts and information with the threat of nighttime storms.

There is a slight risk of severe weather Thursday, mainly along and east of a line from Albert Lea, MN to Eau Claire, WI.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather west of the slight risk area, mainly encompassing the Rice Lake, WI to the Twin Cities, to Mankato areas.

A few thunderstorms may contain large hail and/or damaging wind gusts.

 

