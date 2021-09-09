Mardi Paws 2021 Companion Animal Walk This Saturday

THEY NEED US

There are two big events each year that help support the great need of our Tri County Humane Society, and each year we've been lucky enough to have a community that provides the much needed support for this shelter that provides a place for animals to find new homes, get the shots and health care they need when they arrive, and sends them home spayed and neutered to help keep down future populations of unwanted pets.

This Saturday, September 11th is the 2021 Companion Animal Walk at Wilson Park, with this years theme "Mardi Paws."

This is the 33rd Annual Walk, and everyone is encouraged to make a donation, get a pledge form, or go on your social media and ask your friends to help. If you would like to participate in the fun on Saturday, registration will begin at 9 am, and there will be fun events planned throughout the morning, and everything usually wraps up around 1pm.

All of the pets in my home right now have come from shelters, and two of them have come to me through TCHS. I love my pets and want to show my gratitude for all they do for people and the animals alike.

SILENT AUCTION

Currently, there is a Silent Auction taking place and you can make your bids now for some really neat items that are up for auction. Bid high as every dollar counts. If you would like to visit the auction, you can click here now. There are some really neat items up for grabs this year, including Playstation 5, a brand new swimming pool, tickets to fun events, autographed merch and so much more.

There will be food, games, crafts for kids, music, a pet and people costume contest and more. It's a super fun event for families and dogs.

Hope to see you at Wilson Park this Saturday.

