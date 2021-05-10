Maple Grove Police Say Speed A Factor in Triple Fatal Crash

MAPLE GROVE -- The Maple Grove police department has released the names of the people involved in a triple fatal crash on Saturday morning.

The driver was 25-year-old Kiara Jones of Minneapolis. She was declared dead at the scene.

A front-seat passenger was 23-year-old Colin Stanifer-Brown of Minneapolis. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two passengers in the backseat were two-year-old Joshua Kendrick and three-year-old Lily Kendrick. They both died at the hospital.

Maple Grove police say Jones was the mother of the two children.

They say the preliminary investigation is that the car was traveling at least 80 miles an hour when it crossed the median and struck a tree. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 miles an hour.

The roadway is four lanes wide and is separated by a grass median with raised concrete curbs.

Police are still working to determine the reason for the excessive speed, whether there was proper use of seatbelts and child seats and if alcohol or drugs were a factor,

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

