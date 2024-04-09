Many St. Cloud Area Golf Courses Opening This Week
The promise of warmer weather this week has led to more area golf courses opening in the St. Cloud area.
Wapicada Golf Course:
Driving Range opening Wednesday with the course opening Thursday.
Territory Golf Club:
Opening Friday April 12. (Territory hole #11 pictured above)
Angushire Golf Club:
Opened last week. They were also open at times in January, February and early March when the weather permitted.
Boulder Ridge Golf Course:
Boulder Ridge opened last weekend; driving range also open.
Pine Ridge Golf and Tavern:
Opened last weekend.
Rich Spring Golf Club:
Opened April 6... Range is also open.