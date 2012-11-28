Mankato Man Accused of Spying on Nude Woman at Gym

MANKATO (AP) - A Mankato man is accused of photographing a woman as she tanned nude at a gym.

The woman was tanning earlier this year when she opened her tanning bed and saw a hand over the wall holding a cellphone.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows 28-year-old Gerhardt Francis Zerwas going into the neighboring booth about 15 minutes after the woman entered hers. Authorities say he can be seen walking out of the booth 10 minutes later and running from the building.

Zerwas told police he was in the booth the stretch his shoulder, and he might have had his phone in his hand while stretching.

He's due in court Dec. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of interfering with privacy in a tanning booth.