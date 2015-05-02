Mankato Area Law Enforcement Cite 61 For Underage Drinking

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - Mankato area law enforcement cited more than five dozen people during an underage drinking bust.

Reports say 61 people ranging in age from 18 to 20 were cited at Jerry Dutler's Bowl and the attached Rumor's Lounge in Mankato Wednesday.

The newspaper reports police had warned staff if previous reports of underage drinking were true law enforcement would step in.

Mankato Commander Jeremy Clifton says those accused told police they drank before arriving, had someone they knew get it for them or purchased alcohol on their own in the bar.

The business had provided arm bands to distinguish underage people.

Bowling alley owner Ruth Dutler says they have zero tolerance for underage drinking, the employees involved have been dismissed and they are investigating what happened.