Owning a Common Loon Feather Could Result in Jail Time

Owning a Common Loon Feather Could Result in Jail Time

Photo by Ray Hennessy on Unsplash

You learn something new every day. I'm part of a group on Facebook called "Loony For Loons" where members share photos, videos, and just a general love for the common Loon. A group member recently posted:

Dear Loonies, does anyone have a good photo of a loon feather that you’d be willing to share with me? I am planning to get a tattoo in the next few weeks and want it to be a realistic style.

Get our free mobile app

I saw that and thought it was a really cool idea, and then went to the comments to see what suggestions people had. That's where I learned that, according to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, having a loon feather in your possession is illegal. Dating back to 1918, The Migratory Bird Treaty Act implements four international conservation treaties that the U.S. entered into with Canada in 1916Mexico in 1936Japan in 1972, and Russia in 1976:

The possession of feathers and other parts of native North American birds without a permit is prohibited by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA). This protects wild birds by preventing their killing by collectors and the commercial trade in their feathers, and extends to all feathers, regardless of how they were obtained. There is no exemption for molted feathers or those taken from road- or window-killed birds

It is intended to ensure the sustainability of populations of all protected migratory bird species. The common loon is a migratory bird, spending winter along the Atlantic coast from North Carolina south to Florida, or on the Gulf of Mexico.

So what is the penalty for possessing anything deemed illegal in this treaty? The official  document states:

Except as otherwise provided in this section, any person, association, partnership, or corporation who shall violate any provisions of said conventions or of this subchapter, or who shall violate or fail to comply with any regulation made pursuant to this subchapter shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be fined not more than $15,000 or be imprisoned not more than six months, or both.

Fellow group members on Facebook offered help as best they could for the person seeking tattoo inspiration. Here's to hoping they got the information and images they needed.

The State Symbols of Minnesota

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota

 

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: Common Loon, law, Migratory Bird, migratory bird treaty act, misdemeanor, State Bird
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top