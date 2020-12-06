Man Shot and Killed by Deputies in Northeastern Minnesota

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Minnesota shot and killed a 19-year-old man after he fled officers who were investigating a shoplifting report.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the man was first discovered outside a business about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Mountain Iron, at which time he refused commands and fled on foot.

The release said as deputies and other law enforcement officers began searching for the man, they learned he matched the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting Friday in the nearby town of Virginia.

About an hour later, deputies and a police dog found the man in a wooded area. The release said there was a confrontation, at which time deputies first deployed Tasers and then two of them shot the man.