Man Seriously Hurt in Paraglider Crash in Kandiyohi County

LAKE LILLIAN - A man was hurt when the paraglider he was in crashed in Kandiyohi county.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southern part of the county.

A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was just beginning his ascent when the paraglider was affected by the wind causing it to crash.

The man suffered serious injuries and was air lifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.