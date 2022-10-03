Man Sentenced for Causing Serious Crash in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man for causing a serious crash in south St. Cloud last fall.

The judge has sentenced 30-year-old Luke Graditi to 21 months in prison. Graditi gets credited for already having served about a third of the sentence in the county jail.

Graditi went through a red light and caused a crash at County Road 75 and 33rd Street South in September of 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm in June.

Two passengers in Graditi's SUV suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police say a box truck was on 33rd Street South and was turning left onto County Road 75 to head south. Meanwhile, a small SUV was heading east on 33rd Street South and turning left onto County Road 75 to go north when Graditi's SUV crashed into them in the intersection. The collision sent Graditi's SUV into the ditch where it came to rest along a tree line.

Graditi then fled the scene on foot.

