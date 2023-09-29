Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash Near Clear Lake

Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash Near Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- A man died in a crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Palmer Township near Clear Lake.

A semi driven by 29-year-old Michael Gallagher of Ogilvie was going south on the highway.  A car driven by 77-year-old Daniel Riordan of Cushing was going east on County Road 16. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Riordan died in the crash.  Gallagher was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

