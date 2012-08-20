Man Jailed After Alleged Shooting in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - A 25-year-old St. Cloud man is in jail after police say he fired a gun several times in downtown St. Cloud.

The incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 10 block of 5th Avenue South.

Officers say they saw Cleophas Williams Junior fire a handgun several times in a parking lot. They then chased him through the Center Square Ramp and onto 6th Avenue South, where he was struck by a passing car.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Williams was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, then the to Stearns County Jail. He's facing a number of charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to call the St. Cloud Police Department.