Man Hurt in Shooting, St. Cloud Police Investigating

ST. CLOUD -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in St. Cloud early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South around 2:30 a.m.

The St. Cloud Police Department says when officers arrived on scene they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the upper torso. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

Authorities say the man was with two of his friends and got into a fight with two or three other men. Police say during the fight, one of the men shot the victim. The suspects left in a vehicle before police arrived. No additional information regarding the suspects has been released.

Authorities also say shortly before 2:30 a.m. officers heard gunshots near the 600 block of 1st Street South and another area south of Highway 23. Police say they did not find any damage or additional victims at either location, and they are investigating whether or not the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

