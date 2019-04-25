Man Hurt in Sherburne County Crash Involving Semi

ELK RIVER -- A Montrose man was hurt in a three-vehicle crash involving a semi Thursday morning. The incident happened on Highway 169 at School Street in Elk River just after 10:50 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 46-year-old Jason Murphy was going south on Highway 169, when an unknown vehicle ahead of him slammed their brakes ahead of a traffic light, causing Murphy to swerve.

While avoiding that crash, the semi rear-ended a car going south in the other lane. Authorities say the semi then rolled onto its side and hit the stop light, knocking it into an SUV waiting at the intersection.

Murphy was taken to HCMC with non-life threating injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Samantha McCabe , of Coon Rapids, and the driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Kellie Behne of Elk River, were not hurt.