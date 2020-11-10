Man Fatally Shot in Eagan, Two People in Custody
EAGAN (AP) -- Police in Eagan say two people are in custody after a man was fatally shot.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 9 p.m. Monday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head outside a nearby hotel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, police say they stopped a vehicle leaving the area and took a man and woman into custody.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
