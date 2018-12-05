Man Escapes After ATV Falls Through Ice on Briggs Lake

PALMER TOWNSHIP -- A St. Cloud man survived after his three-wheel ATV fell through the ice on Briggs Lake Monday.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Keith Sand was heading out to go ice fishing around 1:30 p.m. when his machine broke through the ice. The sheriff's office says Sand was able to pull himself out of the water and back onto the ice. He was not hurt.

Responding agencies included the sheriff's office, DNR and fire, and rescue. A hovercraft was used to retrieve Sand's ice fishing equipment which was floating on the water and his three-wheeler.