Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Governor Walz

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A man accused of threatening to kill Gov. Tim Walz over his endorsement of Rep. Ilhan Omar for Congress has been charged in Ramsey County District Court.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday says 51-year-old Shawn Simonson, of Blaine, left a message on the governor's public State Capitol line Aug. 2 that threatened to leave Walz's body in an empty building and then burn it down over his endorsement of Omar.

The complaint charging Simonson with threatening violence says he told investigators he was frustrated about government restrictions connected to the coronavirus pandemic and recent civil unrest and wasn't thinking straight.