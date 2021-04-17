Man Charged With Attacking Menards Employee Over Mask

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged a Hutchinson man with assault after he allegedly attacked a Menards employee after the worker told him to wear a mask.

Prosecutors say 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns also dragged a police officer with his car and hit the officer with a hammer. Reports say the incident began Wednesday when a cashier at a Menards in Hutchinson told Oeltjenbruns he couldn't check out unless he put on a mask. Oeltjenbruns hit him with a piece of lumber several times.

Police found Oeltjenbruns his truck in another store's parking lot. A chase ensued. He stopped his truck but when an officer got on the running board he took off again.

