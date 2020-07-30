Man Charged in St. Cloud Assault Involving a Knife

ST. CLOUD -- An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted robbery after an incident in St. Cloud Tuesday morning.

Abdullahi Daud is charged with three felonies including 1st-degree attempted aggravated robbery, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

St. Cloud Police were called to the scene of a fight with a knife just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer met with a man who had blood on his face and said he was attacked by a group of people who beat him. The victim said Daud had chased him with a knife and threatened to kill him.

The officer spotted one of the suspects and identified him as Daud. During a pat-down search the officer said they found a partially open folding knife.

The other suspects had left the scene in a car.

Court records say while being searched, Daud was yelling at the victim that he wanted his money.

A witness said four men attacked the victim with Daud acting as the aggressor. That witness told police they saw Daud pull out a knife, moved toward the victim while making slashing motions and demanding money.