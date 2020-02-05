Man Can’t Have Gun Permit, Despite Expungement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that a man doesn't have the right to carry a firearm because a state court's expungement of his domestic assault conviction didn't wipe all his records clean.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that even though James Bergman's judicial records were sealed in the expungement, records of his conviction still exist in background check databases.

The justices say that means his conviction wasn't completely expunged under the federal meaning of the law.

Bergman has the option of getting those other records expunged, and his attorney says he'll consider it.