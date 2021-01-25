Man Arrested on Possible Murder Charge Following Fatal Fire

LE CENTER, Minn. (AP) _ A man has been arrested on a tentative murder charge following a fatal fire in Le Sueur County.

Sheriff's officials say firefighters responded to a residence in Le Center Sunday morning where a 64-year-old man was found dead.

Authorities have identified him as Bruce Alan Traxler. Authorities say an investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man who was booked into the Le Sueur County Jail on possible charges of second-degree murder and arson.

The man in jail is expected to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on Tuesday.