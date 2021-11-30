St. Cloud Woman Charged With Murdering Her Infant Son

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder in the death of her three-month-old baby.

According to the Stearns County charging complaint, 26-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi cut her son's throat and threw the infant in the dumpster.

A man called the police Sunday morning to request a welfare check. Officers responded to the 2900 Block of Maine Prairie Road where the man said a baby was missing and the mother was saying she threw the child in the dumpster behind her apartment building.

Records show several people had gone to the scene to look for the boy after Abdillahi had called her mother to report what she had done. When they couldn't find the baby, the search party called the police.

According to the complaint, officers spoke with Abdillahi who was crying and saying she stabbed the boy before putting him in a plastic garbage bag and throwing the bag in the dumpster.

Officers were able to find the boy's body and arrested his mother.

In a statement to police, Abdillahi allegedly said after the boy was born, she started having headaches and feelings of worry and fear. She was upset that the child's father was denying the boy was his and wondered how she was going to get help.

Records show she told investigators that she grabbed a kitchen knife and demonstrated how she slashed the boy's throat.

An autopsy determined the boy died from sharp force injuries to his neck and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Bail has been set at $2,000,000 without conditions or $1,000,000 with conditions.

