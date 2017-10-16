Man Arrested After Alleged Robbery, High Speed Chase Through Several Counties

PRINCETON - A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing another man, then leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says it all started just after 2:00 a.m. Monday in the Princeton Park and Ride lot in Baldwin Township.

An 18-year-old Princeton man told deputies that another man approached him in the lot, pulled out a knife and robbed him of his cell phone, wallet and other personal property.

The suspect took off in a pickup. A vehicle matching the description was spotted shortly after in Mille Lacs County. A chase ensued that went through multiple counties including Benton and Morrison - including through St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids.

The Sauk Rapids Police Chief says a fence along Mississippi Heights Elementary was damaged by the suspect's vehicle during the chase.

Damaged fence at Mississippi Heights Elementary, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky