Man Angry Over Wright Charged with Shooting at Police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A man who was apparently angry over the death of Daunte Wright has been charged with shooting at a St. Paul police officer.

Reports say 24-year-old Jamoni Raekwon Blackstone of North St. Paul was charged this week with attempted murder.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer was monitoring retail areas for potential looting in St. Paul on April 13 amid protests in Brooklyn Center over Wright's death at the hands of a white female officer. He said someone shot at his vehicle.

Blackstone told police he saw the window of the officer's vehicle come down and he thought he was going to be attacked and he had to defend himself.

Get our free mobile app