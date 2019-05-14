UPDATE: Man Pleads Guilty in Mall Attack Against Child

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America has pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder and faces 19 years in prison.

Emmanuel Aranda, of Minneapolis, admitted his guilt as part of a plea agreement Tuesday. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed not to pursue an aggravated circumstances component to the charge that could have meant an additional year in prison for Aranda.

Authorities said earlier that Aranda told them he went to the mall on April 12 ``looking for someone to kill'' and chose the boy at random.

Aranda said little in court Tuesday, speaking only to give yes-or-no answers to questions about whether he understood what he was admitting.

The child suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones but survived.