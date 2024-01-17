Man Accused of Knife Attack at St. Cloud Homeless Shelter

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man staying at a St. Cloud homeless shelter has been charged after allegedly attacking another man with a knife.

According to the complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 40-year-old Tim Mosby was antagonizing another man and at one point lunged at him with the knife, causing a cut on the victim's arm.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Place of Hope at 511 9th Avenue North on Friday night at around 9:40 p.m. Officers arrived to find drops of blood on the floor and a man with a towel wrapped around his arm to try to stop the bleeding.

Mosby had left the scene by the time officers arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim said he was lying down and minding his own business as Mosby kept antagonizing him. The victim got up to use the bathroom and when he returned, he said Mosby was blocking the doorway.

The man said another confrontation happened when he told Mosby to stay away from him and wanted nothing to do with him. Witnesses say Mosby then said something like "I've got something for you" and lunged at the victim. When he stepped back, witnesses saw the victim bleeding and Mosby holding a 4-inch buck knife in his hand.

Police were able to find Mosby walking down St. Germain Street the following day and arrested him. Officers say they found a knife matching the description with what appeared to be blood on the blade.

Mosby is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He's making his first court appearance on Wednesday.

