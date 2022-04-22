Man Accused of Breaking Into St. Cloud Home and Asking for a Beer

ST. CLOUD -- A man is charged with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into a St. Cloud home and raiding the kitchen pantry.

According to the charging complaint, a man called police early Thursday to report a burglary. He said his wife woke him up shortly before 5:30 a.m. to alert him to a door slamming. The man said he went to the kitchen where he found a shirtless man.

The burglar then asked the homeowner for a beer which the homeowner gave him. The suspect then left the house.

Court records show a jacket was left behind with I.D. cards for 31-year-old Phan Xiong in the pocket.

The homeowner told police that food was eaten and car keys to a Volkswagon and a Honda were missing.

Get our free mobile app

Later that morning police responded to a complaint of someone tampering with a vehicle. Officers arrived to find Xiong rummaging through a vehicle and Volkswagon keys belonging to the burglary victim.

Xiong is charged with 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling.

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ

TAKE A LOOK: 9 Creepy Abandoned Places You Didn't Know Existed in Minnesota