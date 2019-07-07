Lynx Win Big in Connecticut

The Minnesota Lynx scored another big road win in Connecticut on Saturday afternoon.The Lynx have now won four of their last five and the Sun, who previously held the top spot in the league, have dropped four straight.

The game was close all the way through, with neither team building more than a seven-point lead at any given time. Minnesota ended the first and second quarters with a one-point lead but was outscored by the Sun in the third to fall behind 58-54.

In the fourth, the two teams fought back and forth, but the Lynx outscored Connecticut 20-13 to win 74-71. The Minnesota Lynx held the Sun to 39.7 percent shooting and are now 111-3 since 2011 when keeping an opponent under 40 percent.

Odyssey Sims led the Lynx in scoring with 21 points and eight assists. Sylvia Fowles scored 18 points and tallied a team-high 11 rebounds. Danielle Robinson added 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

The Lynx improve to 8-6 and are currently sitting second in the Western Conference and fourth in the WNBA. They will travel to Chicago to play the Sky on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.