Lynx Win 5th Straight

The Minnesota Lynx won a season-high fifth game on Friday night against the Phoenix Mercury.

Minnesota's offense struggled early in the game, falling behind 22-18 in the first quarter. At the half they still trailed Phoenix, 44-40.

The Lynx had a huge third quarter, scoring 29 points and holding the Mercury to only nine. Phoenix center Brittney Griner got into foul trouble and was ejected with 2:51 left in the third.

The Mercury rallied in the fourth to outscore Minnesota 16-14, but the Lynx came out on top, 83-69.

Odyssey Sims led the team in scoring with 22 points. Sylvia Fowles finished with 11 rebounds and is now ranked second in career rebounds with 3,323.

The Lynx improve to 18-15 and currently sit in sixth place. They play their final game of the regular season in Los Angeles against the Sparks on Sunday night.

A Lynx win, or a Lynx loss and a Seattle Storm loss would give Minnesota home-court advantage in the first single-elimination round of the playoffs.