Lynx Lose Season Closer to Sparks

The Minnesota Lynx lost their final game of the regular season on the road against rival Los Angeles.

The Lynx and the Sparks went back and forth in a close first half with many lead changes. Los Angeles outscored Minnesota 19-16 in the first and 17-18 to hold a slim 36-34 lead at the break.

Minnesota fell behind by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, getting outscored 22-14. The Lynx got within six, outscoring the Sparks 20-19 in the final quarter, but still fell 77-68.

Napheesa Collier led the team in scoring with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists. Sylvia Fowles added 12 points and seven rebounds. Lexie Brown and Odyssey Sims each finished with 11 points.

The Lynx finish the season 18-16 overall. With the loss and a win for Seattle, Minnesota will hit the road to face the Storm on Wednesday in a round one single-elimination playoff game.