Lynx End Pre-Season With a Win Over The Aces

The Minnesota Lynx battled back from a first-half deficit to win their second and final pre-season game on the road against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday afternoon.

The Lynx jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Aces quickly rallied. The two teams traded shots and finished the opening quarter all tied up at 19-19.

The second quarter was more of the same. Every small lead each team took, the other came back to tie. That is until a late push from the Aces put them ahead. At the break, Minnesota trailed 40-32.

Las Vegas went on a 7-0 run to start the second act, jumping ahead of the Lynx 47-32. Minnesota fought hard, outscoring the Aces 26-19, to cut their deficit down to one point.

Entering the final period down 58-59, the Lynx needed to have a solid finish. Halfway through the fourth quarter, Minnesota pushed out to a slim 68-66 lead. Strong play on both sides of the ball in the final minutes and a foul by the Aces in the remaining seconds helped the Lynx stay ahead to come out with the win, 79-75.

Odyssey Sims again led the team in scoring with 25, the second highest pre-season single-game total in program history. Sims also finished 50 percent in field goal scoring and five for seven in three-point attempts.

Sylvia Fowles added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Lexie Brown tallied 10 points and seven assists.

The Lynx end the pre-season 2-0. They will kick-off the regular season with a home game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 25th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.