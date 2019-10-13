Lumberjacks Net Ten, Top Blizzard

The Granite City Lumberjacks defeated the Alexandria Blizzard for the second time in two days.

Granite City scored early and often in the 10-1 win. The Blizzard's only goal came in the first period and served to tie the game at 1-1. After that the Lumberjacks netted nine unanswered goals: two more in the first, two in the second, and five in the third and final period.

Daymin Dodge scored two for GCY. Cody Dias, Josh Baker, Bailey Sommers, Jonah Jangula, Carson Simon, Nathan Green, Jack Helle, and Noah Bissett each added one.

Bailey Huber made 13 saves and allowed only one goal. Granite City outshot Alexandria 34-14.

The Lumberjacks improve to 6-1. They will travel to Rochester to face the Grizzlies on Friday.