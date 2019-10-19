Lumberjacks Fall to Grizzlies

The Granite City Lumberjacks suffered just their second loss of the season on the road against the Rochester Grizzlies.

The Lumberjacks took the lead in the first period with a goal from Carson Simon. Rochester netted two in the second to take away that lead. Blake Spetz started the scoring for GCY in the final period to tie the game up 2-2, but Rochester rallied late to pull off a 4-2 win.

Bailey Huber made 26 saves and allowed three goals in the game.

The Lumberjacks fall to 6-2 and will face off against the Grizzlies at home on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.