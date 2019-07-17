LPN Career Fair a Big Success [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud V.A. held a LPN nurse career fair last weekend. St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable and St. Cloud V.A. Nurse Recruiter Jen Smith joined me on WJON today. Jen says they have 10 LPN nurse positions to fill and receive more than enough qualified candidates. The career fair was an idea from St. Cloud V.A. nurses themselves. Listen to this month's Voices for Veterans segment below.

Barry Venable said nurses make up 1/3 of the total employees at the St. Cloud V.A. and the more they have the better they can serve veterans.

Voices for Veterans airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8;15 a.m. on WJON.